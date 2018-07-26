The Gallaghers are back for another round. The first trailer for ‘Shameless’ season 9 has been released, and your favorite South Side family is ready for more crazy shenanigans.

“Nothing is bigger than family,” Fiona (Emmy Rossum) says in the Shameless season 9 trailer. As wild and insane as the Gallaghers get, they’re still family. The new season is going to bring plenty of changes for our beloved characters. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is still trying to take care of 10-year-old Xan. Totally here for Daddy Lip, by the way. Meanwhile, Debbie (Emma Kenney) is fighting harassment and gender inequality in the workplace. She’s called out for too many bathroom breaks, so she wears a diaper to work.

Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) are trying to make the bar less “rape-y” since it’s “bad for business.” Frank (William H. Macy), as usual, is stirring up trouble and venereal diseases. He gives a set of wives in his PTA group STDs, and he still tries to make excuses. “I’m the guy who supplied your wives a service,” Frank says. “My penis might have actually helped you heal. Did you ever think of that?” As for Ian (Cameron Monaghan), he’s off his meds and quickly realize the Gay Jesus movement has “gotten completely out of hand.”

The official synopsis for season 9 reads: “In season nine of Shameless, political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan. Ian faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin and V juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.”

The show will premiere Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. Season 9 will feature the show’s 100th episode, which will be the fourth episode of the season. Long live the Gallaghers!