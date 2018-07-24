Kylie Jenner Enjoys ‘Tummy Time’ With Baby Stormi While Showing Off Her New Diamond Jewelry

Kylie Jenner showed off her adorable five-month-old daughter Stormi Webster sweetly trying to keep her head up as she laid on her stomach in a new Snapchat video on July 23.

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Snapchat on July 23 to share a too-cute-for-words outside video of her five-month-old daughter Stormi Webster lying next to her while on her stomach and trying to keep her head up. A section of Stormi’s dark curls seemed to be tied up and she was dressed in a white T-shirt and patterned shorts for the summer heat as Kylie’s hand was also seen in the video. The mother-daughter’s “tummy time” proved there’s nothing quite like taking some time out to relax and enjoy a little family time! Kylie also showed off some of her new diamond jewelry on the social media site, including a beautiful ring and necklace.

Kylie and Stormi’s quality time together comes after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent the last few days in Europe to support Travis Scott during his stint at Lollapalooza. The brunette beauty has also been confidently showing off her much thinner lips after revealing she took out most of her lip filler because she’s feeling better about herself. She credits Travis and little Stormi for helping her to feel loved and appreciated for who she is, which has been a factor in her decision to happily go out in public with her original pout.

Although we’re not sure if Kylie will stick to no fillers for good, the new mother should feel better about herself than she ever has. In addition to looking gorgeous, she’s been extremely successful and was recently on the cover of Forbes Magazine for being an almost billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line. Between her tightknit family and her incredible work as a businesswoman, we’d say Kylie’s doing better than she ever has!

We can’t wait to see more fun videos of baby Stormi! It definitely seems like Kylie’s enjoying motherhood and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her!