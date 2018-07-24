Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden once again are packing on the PDA. The head over heels in love couple were caught locking lips in public, and we’ve got the photo here!

Ariel Winter, 20, and Levi Meaden, 30, might have been together for nearly two years now, but the pair somehow look like they’re still in the honeymoon stage! The gorgeous couple can’t seem to keep their hands off each other, and on a July 23 dinner date in Beverly Hills, the two smooched in the streets like no one was watching. Levi, who is ten years Ariel’s senior, completely embraced his girlfriend throughout the kiss, wrapping one arm around her entire body.

The kiss came on a date night out for the couple, and it was a very romantic night indeed. Levi quite literally swept the Modern Family actress off her feet, as other photos show him lifting her up off the ground while she laughs. Ariel looked ready for a romantic night on the town in a peach colored bodycon dress that hugged her curves. The star elevated her look with a clear blocked heel as well, and pulled the look together with a sleek ponytail that showed off her facial features. Levi didn’t let his girl show him up though – the Canadian actor looked put together in a simple black t-shirt which he paired with fitted grey trousers. Slip on sneakers completed his date night look. Très chic!

Ariel and Levi are notorious for their public display of affection! We still can’t forget about that topless Instagram video Ariel posted from a sexy beach day with bae. In Instagram video from July 15, Levi was seen rubbing lotion all over Ariel’s butt cheeks, and even grabbed his girlfriend’s tush at the end! Seriously, this couple are taking PDA to the net level. Then, while celebrating the 4th of July, at Malibu hotspot Nobu, Levi reached his hand under Ariel’s trademark short-shorts once again, grabbing her bare butt cheek. The couple’s two year anniversary may be coming up this fall, but this duo doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

We admit it – we’re definitely living vicariously through Ariel & Levi’s picture perfect romance. If only every relationship stayed this passionate after several years! Teach us your ways, guys!