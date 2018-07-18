Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin ‘Kissed’ Passionately During Dinner At His Fave Teen Joint

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a sweet PDA-filled dinner at Fuji Hana, one of Justin’s favorite restaurants in Georgia, this week and even met and posed for pics with some of the workers.

Justin Bieber, 24, proved he’s determined to teach new fiancee Hailey Baldwin, 21, all about his past when he took her to one of his favorite restaurants, Fuji Hana, in Georgia this week. As with every public outing they’ve been on lately, the couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other during the romantic dinner and even happily met and posed with some of the staff, who took to Instagram to share pics. “Justin and Hailey looked madly in love as he took her out for dinner,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were both so nice and genuine while grabbing dinner with another friend at Fuji Hana in Georgia this week. The happy couple hugged, he had his arm around her all night and they kissed plenty of times. They seemed more than comfortable with each other.”

It turns out Justin and his family have made many memories at the Thai restaurant, which he attended as a teen when he spent time in Georgia, and it seems like he’s ready to do the same with Hailey. “Justin and his family love to come to Fuji Hana and have eaten there many times in the past,” the source shared. “It is one of Justin’s favorite restaurants when he is in town. He has dined there often since he was just a teen, so Justin wanted to share with Hailey the special place from his past. They were so friendly and happily took pictures with several restaurant employees. Justin ordered a large Asahi and small sake to drink, while Hailey sipped on a club soda. They both ordered hibachi teriyaki chicken with fried rice.”

In addition to their restaurant outing, Justin took Hailey to meet his former music teacher, Jan Smith, while in Georgia and it was a memorable moment that Jan captured in pics posted to Instagram. Jan helped Justin when he was just starting out with his music career and she became one of the most important people in his life so it’s only natural that he’d want her to meet the love of his life, Hailey.

These two just keep getting cuter and cuter with their public outings. We can’t wait to see where they go next. It’s touching to see Justin taking the most important people and places in his life and sharing them with Hailey!