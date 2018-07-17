‘RHONJ’ Teresa Giudice Vs. Melissa Gorga In Bikini Faceoff On The Jersey Shore — Who’s Your Fave?

Whoa, these housewives have some seriously rockin’ bikini bods! It’s Teresa Giudice vs. Melissa Gorga in these latest bikini pics!

Teresa Giudice, 46, and Melissa Gorga, 39, both looked absolutely stunning in their bikinis while vacationing at the Jersey Shore this weekend! Teresa took to Instagram to show her sick, built bod in a white and black string bikini, while she held her nine-year-old daughter Audriana in her arms. Alternatively, Melissa snapped herself solo in a sexy black bikini to promo her Teami Blends detox program. The two Real Housewives Of New Jersey stars were both enjoying the sun and the sand of the Jersey Shore this weekend with their families, separately.

Melissa shared some inspiring words about feeling healthy and confident in your bikini! “Bikini season can be scary sometimes, but my whole life I’ve tried to find the perfect balance between staying in shape, and just enjoying my life,” she captioned her snap. “I think I’ve perfected it now! Of course I still workout, and (try) to eat healthy, but my @teamiblends detox program has seriously been a big help in “forgiving” me of those cheat days.” There’s no denying the RHONJ star looks fab!

Then, of course, Teresa is in body-building shape, as she just participated in the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships! Stunning in a tiny purple bikini on stage, the mother of four won third place in her first competition! After her 11-month stint in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, Teresa returned to her family in New Jersey, and began to commit herself to this healthy lifestyle. We must say she looks better than ever, and we love watching her inspiring FITSPO videos she posts on Instagram!

hile she is open and proud of her body, she revealed to Us Weekly that at first, her now-incarcerated husband Joe Giudice, was not. “I don’t think he wanted to get me on stage in a bathing suit,” the 46-year-old reality star told the mag. “Then he recently said to me ‘you know what, you should do it.’ He’s been so supportive, he’s so happy for me.” She added, “Joe said to me ‘T, if you really wanted to do this, I wouldn’t have been able to stop you anyway. I never stopped you from doing anything.”