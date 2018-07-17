Khloe Kardashian’s Spray Tan Malfunction — See Her White Hands & Brown Body

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Woodlands Hills, CA on July 17 after enjoying a bowling date with her sisters and she shockingly showed off what appeared to be an extremely bad spray tan that left her hands a lot lighter than the rest of her arms. Check it out here!

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 34, recently suffered from a spray tan gone wrong! The new mom stepped out with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 37, along with her 5-year-old niece North West, on July 17, after an afternoon of bowling in Woodland Hills, CA, and she showed off a pair of hands that were much lighter than the rest of her tan body! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fingers were very white as she held her phone and we couldn’t help but notice the complete contrast to her very tan arms and legs.

If Khloe is indeed suffering from a spray tan gone bad, she wouldn’t be the first celeb to go through it. Other stars like Selena Gomez, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and even Kim have all gone out in public with mismatched tans. It’s definitely something that happens from time and time but it definitely didn’t take away from Khloe’s incredible looking body! The blonde beauty appears to be getting back into tremendous shape after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, just three months ago and we’re thrilled for her.

Khloe flaunted her toned body back on July 4 when she posted a pic of herself wearing a skintight orange outfit by Yeezy that outlined her curves in all the right ways. She also showed off a video of herself flaunting a flat stomach while standing in the mirror so she’s not only looking great, she’s also proving she’s still full of confidence which is always an attractive and inspiring quality to have!

We’re glad to see Khloe out and about with her siblings now that she’s back to living in L.A. With a family as close as hers, we bet it’s nice to have them physically around!