Corey Sligh: ‘Young & The Restless’ Star Found Guilty Of Child Molestation — 5 Things To Know

Former ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor Corey Sligh has reportedly been found guilty of child molestation. Here are five things you need to know about him and his legal case.

A Georgia court convicted Corey Sligh of child molestation on June 28. If you’re now wondering, “Who is Corey Sligh?” we’ve got you covered. Here are five things that you should know about the former actor and his reported conviction:

1. He’s been found guilty of child molestation. Cherokee County court records obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution show that a jury convicted Sligh of one count of child molestation and cleared him of another on Thursday, June 28. He has not been sentenced.

2. The allegations surfaced in 2016. The former actor was first arrested in Oct. 2016 after parents of the victim, who was under the age of 10, reported the molestation. He was released the same day as his arrest on a $22,000 bond. The incident took place between April and September of that year, police reports show. The parents reported the molestation on Sept. 24, 2016.

3. He was also arrested a second time. About a month after the Oct. 2016 arrest, officials from Walton County, Florida arrested him on similar accusations. In this case, Sligh allegedly touched another girl under 10 inappropriately while she was on vacation with her family on Rosemary Beach in July and July 2016, according to People.

4. He’s known for his time on The Young and the Restless. Sligh was an extra on the long-running CBS soap opera in which he played a bartender and a waiter. He also appeared on the short-lived TV show, “All About Lizzie, according to his IMDb page.

5. He was attacked in a parking lot in 2014. The actor gained media attention in Nov. 2014 when he was hit by a car while he was walking through a Rite Aid parking lot on Thanksgiving. Prosecutors in the case said that the suspects were speeding, and got angry when Sligh and his girlfriend asked them to slow down. The suspects then smashed Sligh with the car door before getting out and beating him up, according to prosecutors. After the incident, Sligh was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was treated for multiple injuries, including a broken arm.

HollywoodLife reached out to Young & The Restless for comment.