Celebs Baring Their Midriffs In Tie-Front Crop Tops – Kourtney Kardashian, Eiza Gonzalez & More

Summer is just heating up, and stars know exactly what they need to wear to beat the heat: crop tops! Check out their cool take on the shirts — tie-fronts — in our gallery!

It’s unbearably hot outside, but these stars look so cool! Gorgeous stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Eiza Gonzalez have upped their crop top games by rocking a new take on the classic tiny shirt — tie-fronts! It’s effortlessly sexy getup that perfectly showcases their hard-earned, rock hard abs. What’s the point of having them if you’re not going to show them off, right? Scroll through our gallery above to see examples of the hot new trend!

Kourtney slayed the trend while on her perma-vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and her three kids. In one of the pics she posted on Instagram during her adventure, she rocked a burnt orange button down tied just below her chest to show off her flat tummy. She paired the shirt with a cute pair of gingham short shorts, and donned a straw hat. Pure glamour!

Josh Duhamel‘s boo Eiza had the same idea as Kourt recently. Eiza took an adorable mirror selfie to show off a fresh and sporty look: a baseball cap, denim cutoffs, and a red flannel tied up into a crop top. Love it! For more pics of hotties like Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Chung, La La Anthony, and more wearing tie-front crop tops, scroll through our gallery above! Each pic is sexier than the last!