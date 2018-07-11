‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: When Will Season 3 Return After The STRESSFUL Season 2 Finale?

Still recuperating from watching ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 2 finale (same)? Don’t worry, we took the initiative of finding out when season 3 is airing so you can stay holed up in your room. Find out here!

Okay, The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 finale was STRESSFUL AF and there’s seriously something wrong if you don’t think that. Sorry, but it’s true! But rest easy, traumatized fans, because season 3 isn’t coming back for awhile. Season 3 is likely premiering in April 2019, maybe May 2019, according to Cosmo. You see, season 1 and 2 premiered in April 2017 and 2018. The theory only makes sense!

While we don’t know much about what’s going to happen in season 3, we know that it’s already in pre-production, and is filming in September 2018, according to Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia). The Handmaid’s Tale writer Yahlin Chang actually told Cosmo that it could be inspired by real life events, specifically the Trump administration’s practice of separating children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. “We do talk about what to do in season three and we’re all horrified by these family separations,” she said. “We wish that everything we were talking about was made up and not real, for sure. It is very uncanny timing.”

The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood will still be involved in the series as it continues to move away from her novel — though not too far. Showrunner Bruce Miller recently said she’s totally game for “exploring different versions of her original visions. But seriously; the season 2 finalewas a doozy. It was left up in the air whether or not a significant character died, so we’re eagerly awaiting an explanation! Guess we have to wait until April 2019 to find out!