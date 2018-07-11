Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato & More Stars Slaying In Strapless Swimsuits

Summer is in full swing, which means tons of celebs have been hitting the beach in stylish swimsuits! We’re obsessed with the strapless bathing suits that stars like Hailey Baldwin and Demi Lovato have been rocking!

It’s been months since we’ve ditched our turtlenecks and sweaters for tank tops and swimsuits, but you may still be on the hunt for the perfect bathing suit to wear on your beach trip. If you need some swim style inspo, we’ve got you covered – as do your fave celebs! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted catching some sun in bandeau tops and strapless one-pieces.

If you have a smaller chest, this style is definitely one you should be getting into. Bandeau tops are perfect for making sure your girls are covered, but you won’t be walking around with any intricate tan lines. Kendall has been photographed wearing a bandeau along with an trendy high-cut bottom.

While the model totally reps the Itty Bitty Titty Committee, one of her bustier sisters has also styled a similar look with major success. Kylie Jenner has rocked her own black bandeau top, but paired it with a bottom that had cut outs on the sides.

But if you’re still hesitant about not getting enough support from a strapless bikini top, you can still slay this style in a one-piece. Demi Lovato has worn striped strapless one-pieces on multiple occasions, and has always looked amazing in them.

We know the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is a huge fan of this style considering she wore it as recently as July 10. Demi shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a cute strapless one-piece that featured a cutout on her torso. She captioned the pic, “I rewear the same 5 bathing suits over and over again if you haven’t noticed..” With a suit as chic as this one, we’d be re-wearing it all summer long too! Check out the gallery above for more strapless swimsuit inspiration courtesy of our fave celebs!