50 Cent Flirts With Remy Ma On Instagram & Her Husband Papoose Had The Best Clap Back Ever

50 Cent made a pass at Remy Ma, and her husband Papoose was NOT here for it. Check out his epic response here!

Remy Ma, 38, is living her best life. Not only has the rapper lost an enormous amount of weight, but she also renewed her wedding vows with her husband Papoose, 40, on July 3 after 10 years of marriage. However, there’s a certain someone trying to rain on their parade. Well, sort of. On July 8, Remy shared an Instagram of her amazing transformation, and 50 cent, 43, commented, “Damn Remy you lost mad weight, hey slim [smiley face emoji].” While it’s not clear whether or not 50 was actually flirting, Remy’s husband definitely took it as a jab.

“Damn, Daphne Joy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature,” Papoose fired back in reference to 50’s baby mama. Interestingly, 50 didn’t respond further, so it’s clear Papoose’s clapback set him straight! Nevertheless, Remy Ma won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. As we previously reported, she and Papoose are expecting their first child together. Following their renewal ceremony, Remy and Papoose revealed the pregnancy on Instagram. In a clip from their wedding, Papoose lovingly touched his wife’s stomach and said “We’re having a baby.”

“Oh yea… & then this happened. I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way. sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now,” Remy captioned the post. We can’t think of anything sweeter! Congrats!

Both Remy and Papoose have children from previous relationships. She gave birth to her son Jace in 2000, and Papoose has three, who appeared on their VH1 special Remy & Papoose: A Very Mackie Holiday.