Justin Bieber Dished About Marrying Hailey Baldwin Over 2 Years Ago & Revealed Why He Didn’t Rush

Oh, how times have changed! Justin Bieber said in a 2016 interview that he wasn’t in any hurry to marry his then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. Now, they’re engaged! So, why didn’t Justin want to tie the knot back then?

Did Justin Bieber‘s February 2016 cover profile in GQ predict his future? At the time, Justin was casually dating Hailey Baldwin, and surprisingly opened up about the relationship. He left nothing to the imagination, and now that he and Hailey are engaged, it’s even juicier! At the time, Justin was only 21 years old, and wasn’t ready to settle down with his then-19 year-old girlfriend, to whom he’s now engaged.

Justin, now 24, told GQ that Hailey, now 21, was “someone I really love,” but explained that, “I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility.”

He even mused that he and Hailey would get married one day — just not so soon! “I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment,” he said in the interview. “So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard.… I just don’t want to hurt her.”

That’s really sweet, and also kind of heartbreaking. Who was he referring to when he said he’s “hurt people” in the past, that it was bad enough that he was hesitant to commit to a serious relationship again? It’s possible that he was talking about his longtime love, Selena Gomez! We all know that relationship went up in flames after he did something to break her heart. Interestingly enough, it was Selena who he was in a relationship with again earlier this year, right before getting back together with Hailey, again. Time is a flat circle, friends.

Hailey actually responded to Justin’s interview in 2016, and she totally agreed with him! The model told E! News at the time that she thought was he said was “awesome,” and she wasn’t ready for marriage, either. After all, she was still a teenager! “Relationships at this age are already complicated,” she said.