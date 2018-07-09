See Pics
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 57, Looks Gorgeous In Bikini After Cancer Battle — See Pics

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Bikini
Courtesy of Instagram
Lanai, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'VEEP' star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks fit and healthy in a bikini! Julia was on the island of Lanai with her husband and another couple as they soaked up the summer sun by the ocean. They enjoyed their days at the beach, spa, hiking and, exploring the island after her battle with breast cancer. Pictured: Julia Louis-Dreyfus BACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Festivous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles FIJI Water at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Veep" on the red carpet stage at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 69th Primetime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet Stage, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Aloha, baby! Julia Louis-Dreyfus absolutely slayed her Hawaiian vacation, wearing a tiny black bikini as she frolicked on the beach. She’s 57 but barely looks a day over 30! See the pics here!

She’s been battling breast cancer for over a year, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks better than ever. The Veep star took a much-needed vacation to the Hawaiian island of Lanai with husband Brad Hall, where she was spotted on July 9 enjoying the sun and sand in a tiny bikini. After seeing her incredible body and flawless skin, it’s incredible to realize that she’s actually 57 years old! Julia’s totally toned and her body rivals any 20-something trying to rock the same style of swimsuit.

Seriously, Julia looks fantastic. Her legs and arms are perfectly muscular, and her tummy is totally flat. Not only does she look fab, but she looks healthy, too. That’s such a good thing to see after everything she’s been through! She underwent surgery earlier this year, and recently said that she was getting “great results” from chemotherapy. She’s rocking this!

Julia shared her own pics from the Hawaii trip on Instagram. One adorable photo, shown above, is of herself and Brad hanging out in the crystal clear ocean. She’s not wearing a stitch of makeup and looks so fresh-faced and fun. And happy! She also shared a boomerang that showed her doing a little hula dance while wearing a short, white bathing suit coverup. It’s so cute!

We’re not sure how long Julia and Brad are staying in paradise, but we expect her to wear tons more tiny bikinis while they’re still hitting the beach!