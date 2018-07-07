Tiny & T.I.’s Daughter Heiress, 2, Has Own Brand Of Nail Polish & Fans Think It’s Adorable

Heiress Harris is just 2 years old, but she’s already an entrepreneur! T.I. and Tiny’s toddler has her own line of nail polish, and they couldn’t be prouder. Tiny’s fans agree that it’s totally awesome!

“Introducing my newest hustler of the family @heiressdharris has partnered up with Piggy Paint for her own nail polish line called The Royal Collection by Heiress Harris,” Tiny posted on Instagram. “my Babygirl loves her nails polished so it was only right that I found her a brand that was nontoxic & safe for babies & children. This polish will be in stores all over real soon but u can get your first bottles at Essence fest booth 239 come see me tomorrow at Meet & Greet 4pm July 7 can’t wait to meet u!! #PsShePickThe3ColorsOutHerself 👑💜🙌🏽💯”

How cool is that? Tiny posted images of two polish colors, bright yellow and baby pink. The adorable bottles are painted with a cartoon of Heiress Harris herself! What a lucky little girl. We have a feeling she could be the next KarJenner! Tiny’s fans were all about the fact that her toddler already has her own nail polish line. “That’s so dope @majorgirl and that’s how a family gets wealthy and don’t settle on “just” being rich,” @debbie_still_standing commented.

“Awww yay , babygirl face on it too 😍😍😍💚 so cute,” @ashleychestyatted commented. “Congratulations @majorgirl @troubleman31 ❤️ how u guys are with your Children keep up the good work!” @drea_vs_nik wrote. And @pat1cakez wrote, “i never comment on your posts but THIS one i absolutely love!!! I couldnt just like and keep scrolling. My daughter is going to love this! WELL DONE!! Much success!”

Another person pointed out that Heiress should be the next Gerber Baby, and you know what? We totally agree. Get this little one her contract, already!