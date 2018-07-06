Sofia Vergara, 45, Posts Sexy Bikini Pic From ’90s & She Basically Hasn’t Aged A Day

Happy national bikini day, indeed! Sofia posted this super sexy throwback, and she looks as hot today as she did twenty years ago! Click to see her ‘vintage’ bikini shot!

Sofia Vergara, 45, posted this bikini shot on July 5, proving she is aging well…very well. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay!!👙 #tbt 😂#the90s #2018,” she wrote next to the photo. She’s got dark, defined eyes and glossy lips in the photo, and her hair is kissed with golden highlights. She’s showing off her ample cleavage and flat stomach in the neon green and black string bikini. Hot, hot, hot! Scroll down to see the pic.

Sofia is the mother of Manolo, who was born in 1992. We wonder if this photo from the ’90s was before or after she gave birth! Either way, this mom looks amazing in this old pic AND today! We love seeing moms who bounce back after having babies! Sofia always stuns in her everyday life, and on the red carpet. Her gorgeous looks have gotten her quite a few beauty contracts, with COVERGIRL in the past, and currently with Head & Shoulders. See more sexy pics of moms in bikinis in the gallery attached above.

Sofia just celebrated the fourth of July with husband Joe Manganiello and a bunch of her family members by hosting a big party in her backyard. There were a ton of people splashing around in the pool, lounging on fun floats, plus tons of American-themed food like hamburgers, hot dogs and apple pie! Everything looked delicious! She really knows how to throw a party!