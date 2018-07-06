Carmelo Anthony Leaving OKC Thunder: Will He Join LeBron James In LA?

Carmelo Anthony is reportedly leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder! OKC will part ways with the forward after one season together, according to reports.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Carmelo Anthony, 34, are working to part ways, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young. — A move that could save the Thunder over $100 million. As the franchise sifts through a $310 million payroll and luxury tax bill, the front office and Melo reportedly have a mutual agreement that his limited role with the team isn’t what he had agreed to when signing with OKC, sources tell the site. Melo originally opted into his $27.9 million contract for the 2018-19 season back in June.

Breaking: Carmelo Anthony and the Thunder will part ways sometime this summer, league sources tell @wojespn and @royceyoung. OKC will work with Anthony's reps and evaluate options including trade, buyout and/or stretch provision, which could save the team over $100 million. pic.twitter.com/z9ITFoXlss — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

The Thunder acquired Anthony in a trade with the Knicks before last season. He averaged career lows of 16.2 points on 40.4% shooting last season.

