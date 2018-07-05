Kirsten Corley: 5 Things To Know About Chance The Rapper’s New Fiancée

Chance The Rapper is engaged! So who’s the lucky lady who stole his heart? Here are 5 things to know about the rapper’s new fiancée Kirsten Corley!

Chance The Rapper, 25, revealed on July 4 that he asked longterm girlfriend Kirsten Corley to marry him – and she said yes! But with the happy news spreading around on the Internet, you may be wondering who the rapper’s new fiancée is. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for five things to know about her!

1. She’s engaged to Chance The Rapper. While celebrating the Fourth of July at a backyard barbecue with a bunch of family and friends, the Chicago rapper got down on one knee and asked Corley to marry him. A video obtained by The Shade Room showed the heartwarming moment, where Chance sweetly asked his partner, ““Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?” She happily said yes, which the “No Problem” singer also confirmed on Twitter.

2. She shares a daughter with Chance. The couple welcomed 2-year-old daughter Kensli Bennet in Sept. 2015. In the engagement video, the adorable toddler could be seen running up to her parents as her mom said “yes.” While the child’s mother is more low-key, Kensli has been living quite an exciting life thanks to her dad. Chance brought her along to meet Barack and Michelle Obama in 2017. In October of last year, she also visited the set of Black Panther and had the opportunity to meet Chadwick Boseman.

Look up Kensli, say cheese! A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

3. She and Chance began dating in 2013. The pair started dating five years ago, but separated in May 2016. At the time, Corley filed court documents to declare the rapper Kensli’s father. She also asked the court to remain “sole caretaker” of their daughter and requested child support, according to the Chicago Tribune. However, the couple reconciled in Jan. 2017, and Corley withdrew her filing.

4. She’s not a big social media user. She does not have a Twitter. An Instagram account under her name does exist, but it’s set to private and cannot be verified as belonging to her. There also appears to be a Facebook registered to her, but can also not be guaranteed that it’s hers.

However, she has popped up on her fiancé’s social media accounts from time to time. On May 31, Chance posted a sweet tribute to Corley on his Instagram in honor of her birthday. “From the beginning beginning to the end end. You are my oldest and best friend,” he captioned the photo of the two of them. “You are responsible for everyone of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday.”

5. She received a shout-out in Chance’s Grammy acceptance speech. The hitmaker won the Grammy for best new artist in 2017, and he promptly thanked his girlfriend and child while accepting the honor. “I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago,” he told the audience. “Independence means freedom – I do it with these folks right here. Glory be to God, I claim the victory in the name of the lord, let’s go!”