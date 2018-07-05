Keyshia Cole Pregnant: Singer, 36, Reveals She’s Expecting In Sexy Instagram Pic

Keyshia Cole just announced that she’s expecting her second child! Check out her big pregnancy reveal here!

Keyshia Cole has a baby on the way! The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram to not only post a picture of herself in a cute dress, but to make a huge announcement. She captioned the post, writing, “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit 😩 #CongradulationsAreInOrder 😈 @fashionnova”. Well, that’s one way of letting the whole world know you’re pregnant! As of now, it’s not entirely official that Niko Khale, the 22-year-old rapper Keyshia has been dating, is the father of her unborn child, but considering the fact that he just posted about their Fourth of July weekend they spent together, it’s safe to assume he’s the baby daddy in this case. Check out Keyshia’s wild announcement about having another kid below!

We reported earlier how the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star filed for divorce from her husband former NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson Jr. on Sept. 12, 2017. The two were married in 2011, and they share one child together, seven-year-old Daniel Gibson Jr. While Keyshia only filed last year, she’s been separated from Daniel since October of 2014.

Before dating Niko, Keyshia had been romantically linked to none other than Floyd Mayweather. While we can’t be entirely sure they were ever officially an item, she’s been close to him for a long time and when Floyd defeated Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, she was there to cheer him on. The two even posed for a picture, with her captioning the photo, writing, “Mins after your 50-0 Money May. Congrats, true CHAMPION (Discipline is key).”

We’ll keep you posted as Keyshia posts more about her pregnancy. In the meantime, we offer her our most heartfelt congratulations!