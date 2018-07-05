Chris Lowell Dishes On Bash’s ‘Rude Awakenings’ In ‘GLOW’ Season 2: He Needs To Re-Evaluate

‘GLOW’s second season is finally here! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL’s podcast, Chris Lowell discusses how the show does a ‘deep dive’ into his character Bash’s psyche!

GLOW‘s second season has arrived on Netflix and it’s just as stellar as the first season and just as much of a fun time-warp back into the ’80s. Joining us on the HollywoodLife podcast, the ever-hilarious Chris Lowell discussed with us about how his playboy character Bash progresses through the twists and turns of the newly released season. “I think that Bash has some rude awakenings about the people in his life, and what he thought, who he thought he was, and sort of his sense of himself, and what he likes and what matters, and what his priorities are,” Chris told us. “I think it really dramatically gets shooken up, and he’s forced to kind of re-evaluate who he is, and why he’s made the decisions he’s made, and what that could possibly mean, and I think that he gets deeper, we’re doing a deep dive with Bash.”

When it comes down to it, Chris is excited about how season 2 gets into the nitty gritty of Bash’s psychology. “It’s interesting to think that we’re going to do a deep dive of his psyche, but we do it,” Chris went on to say. “Frankly, I think the audience, oftentimes, is more ahead of it than he is. And I think that’s actually a really fun thing to see. It’s a really fun way to interact with a character when you know more about them than they know about themselves. It’s a really fun way in.”

In the podcast, Chris also talked about how dealing with the sexism of the ’80s in the show is particularly prescient today considering the efforts of the #MeToo movement. “We were literally shooting these episodes, that we felt like we were ripping them from the headlines,” Chris told us. “I think there will be a real sense of witnessing what the last year has felt like for a lot of women, personified in these characters on the show. You see these circumstances 30 years ago, when there aren’t the resources, and the sense of community, and the sense of activism behind sexual assault and harassment, and how difficult it would be to speak up for yourself. You see how much harder it was to speak up then, than it is now.”