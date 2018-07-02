Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Show Off Freckles In Makeup-Free & Sun-Kissed Selfies: Who Did It Best?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both had hella chill Sundays, forgoing makeup and letting the sun shine on their adorable freckles! See their nearly identical, makeup-free selfies!

“Kissed the sun, sun kissed me,” Kendall Jenner captioned a super cute pic that she posted to her Instagram story on July 1. The supermodel said she was having a “sister day” at the pool (she appeared to be with Kim Kardashian) and didn’t both to put on any makeup for the outing. And why should she? It’s just going to come off when she takes a dip! Her selfie post-pool is so beautiful. Her hair is pulled back, and all of her gorgeous freckles are visible. Honestly, we’re kind of jealous that her eyebrows look that good with no intervention. Rude!

Her BFF Bella Hadid snapped a cheeky pic that she also put in her Instagram stories, letting Kendall know that they’re basically psychically connected. “Same sam but different, @kendalljenner hmmmfff”. Bella was wearing just a smidge of makeup — possibly a touch of lip stain and blush — but their pics are identical otherwise. Bella has gorgeous freckles that she let shine through after spending a day outside with her friends, sisters Simi, Haze, and Gigi Khadra. They soaked up the sun at her dad, Mohamed Hadid‘s house. So fun!

Kendall goes makeup-free quite frequently. Last year, she wrote on her website that, “even though ‘athleisure makeup’ is a thing now, it’s just not for me. I definitely prefer putting on my ‘no-makeup makeup’ look after working out. I keep the same mantra in the gym as when I fly: a minimal face and immediately wash afterwards. So important for keeping healthy, clear skin!”

She also went out in public without makeup this January after cruel haters made fun of her for having visible acne on her face at the Golden Globes. Please, as if they’ve never had the same thing happen to them! Bella memorably appeared on the April 2017 cover of PORTER magazine without wearing makeup. Amazing!