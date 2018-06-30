Lorenzo Lamas: 5 Things To Know About Actor Who Filed For Divorce From 5th Wife

Lorenzo Lamas has reportedly filed for divorce from his fifth wife, Shawna Craig. Here’s what you need to know about the actor.

Lorenzo Lamas, 60, is now a five-time divorcee. The soap opera actor made headlines this week for filing for a divorce from his fifth wife, Second Wives Club star Shawna Craig, 32. Another one bites the dust! Here are five things to know about Lamas:

1. He’s divorcing his fifth wife. Lamas filed for divorce from Craig in Los Angeles on June 29, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The filing comes after several months of speculation that the couple split up, with Craig abstaining from sharing photos of her with her husband for some time. The actor listed their date of separation as June 6, 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2011 after a few months of dating.

2. He’s known for his work on Falcon Crest. He starred on the show from 1981 to 1990 as Lance Cumson. He was the only actor to appear in all 227 episodes of the series. During his tenure, he was nominated for two Soap Opera Digest Awards and one Golden Globe Award.

3. He almost changed his last name to Lamas-Craig. After marrying Craig in 2011, Lamas’ publicist told E! News that he was “going to legally change his name to Lorenzo Lamas-Craig.” The representative explained that his client was “always thinking outside the box so he decided to become the first celebrity to take his wife’s last name.”

However, the decision was also influenced by another factor. The actor’s fourth wife, Shauna Sands, kept her ex-husband’s last name and is legally called Shauna Lamas. “His new wife didn’t want to be called Shawna Lamas for obvious reasons,” the publicist added.

4. One of his daughters won The Bachelor. Lamas and second wife Michele Cathy Smith‘s daughter Shayne Lamas competed on the show’s 12th season in 2008, where she stole the heart of Matt Grant. He proposed to her on the finale, but they announced they were no longer together in July of that year. Shayne went onto marry Nik Richie, whom she has two children with. Her second child was born via surrogacy, and the surrogate mother was actually her step-mother and Lamas’ fifth wife Craig. Lamas has six children in total – none with Craig.

5. He’s a helicopter pilot. As of 2016, Lamas has been working as a helicopter pilot, and had a gig flying people between Los Angeles and the Grand Canyon. He explained to The New York Times in Oct. 2016 that he first got his airplane license in 1997 to pick his kids up from Arizona where they were living with their mother, and bringing them back to his home in L.A. “It was easier than to put them on a commercial flight. It was purely practical,” he said.

Then in 2011, he decided to go back to school and started teaching people how to fly helicopters. “Once I got 1,000 hours, I was able to get, now, a full-time job flying helicopters,” he went on. “I put six people in my helicopter with champagne and picnic baskets. We fly to the Grand Canyon. I serve them lunch. We’re there for 30 minutes, and I fly them back.” In 2017, he tweeted about being a helicopter tour pilot in New York City with HeliNY.