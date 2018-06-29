31 Stars Caught Sleeping In Weird Places: Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & More

Who doesn’t love a good nap, right? — Even if it’s on the job, during a makeup session, or while shopping for furniture! Check out Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and more stars who’ve been caught snoozing in the strangest places!

Did you know your favorite celebrities get little to no sleep, but still manage to thrive in their respected careers. Whether it’s acting, singing, or playing a particular sport, these stars are so busy doing press, training and honing their craft and just working to the bone that they need to catch sleep whenever and wherever they can. And, this means, no space, store, chair, or shoulder is off limits when it comes to nap time for stars like Chrissy Teigen, 32, Kim Kardashian, 37, Kanye West, 41, Kylie Jenner, 20, and more! — Check out these stars and more who’ve been caught snoozing in public!

One of our favorite stars-caught-sleeping moments had to be back in 2015, when, Kendall Jenner, 22, caught her little sis, Kylie, fitting in a nap during glam time. Kenny snapped a hilarious photo of Kylie snoozing on a cheetah-print couch while getting her makeup done! “Rough morning,” captioned the hilarious photo she posted to Instagram on June 5, of that year.

Now, we need to move onto a dynamic duo, whose sleeping skills are off the charts. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could fall asleep just about anywhere. And, how do we know this? — Well, thanks to Kimmie and her hysterical trolling skills, we’ve seen Ye’ catching some z’s on multiple occasions.

First, Kim snapped a sneaky pic of her rapper hubby fast asleep at the birthday party of NBA star, Houston Rockets point guard, James Harden, 28, back in August 2015. And, Ye’ wasn’t the only one snoozing. His mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, 62, was also caught sleeping, with her head on his shoulder! “Rager!!!! ????,” Kim captioned the mid-party photo. The party poopers even got epically photobombed by the birthday boy himself!

You think Ye’ would’ve learned his lesson after his wife’s photo racked up nearly one million likes, but it he just couldn’t contain his sleepy eyes just one year later. When Kim, Ye’ their daughter North, 5, and friends, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, 39, (who are big snoozers themselves; as seen in our gallery), were furniture shopping at a baby store, Ye’ fell asleep in one of the store’s rocker chairs! Kim caught the comical moment on camera, where Ye’s mouth was wide open during his cat nap. And, the best part of all? — Little Northy was fast asleep on the couch next to him! Too cute, right?