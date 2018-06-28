‘Uncle Drew’ Review: Basketball Comedy Is A Slam Dunk With Big Laughs & Life Lessons

‘Uncle Drew’ is thee comedy of the summer! Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew) is an ankle-breaking sensation in the film which brings all the laughs, heartfelt moments and valuable life lessons to the forefront! — Review

It’s a rarity that you hear people rave over a basketball movie, especially a comedy. These types of movies unfortunately get a bad rep for being “cheesy” or having no real storyline. However, that’s not the case for Uncle Drew, a rollercoaster ride of a hysterical comedy, mixed with a heartfelt story about family, friends, and the love of the game of basketball. Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew) is spectacular as the film’s main character, alongside Lil Rel Howery (Dax), who is the film’s most lovable character. Throughout the film, Drew constantly insists that your dreams aren’t too far off if you just give it your all, and most importantly, “have heart.” One of the many life lessons throughout the film is Drew’s line, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

The film, directed by Charles Stone III features a slew of active and retired NBA players and other rising stars including, Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery (Dax), Shaquille O’Neal (Big Fella), Chris Webber (Preacher), Reggie Miller (Lights), Nate Robinson (Boots), Lisa Leslie (Betty Lou), Tiffany Haddish (Jess), Erica Ash (Maya), Nick Kroll (Mookie), and Aaron Gordon. Each character has their own story, personality and purpose. There was not one star in the film that should have not been included in Drew’s journey.

Incase you didn’t know, the movie is a spinoff of a series of extremely popular, comedic Pepsi ads in which the Boston Celtics point guard (Irving), made up to look older with glasses, white hair and sweats, took on younger basketball players and schooled them in street ball with his insane handles, time after time again.

Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery (Dax), is a self-proclaimed failure and hard-on-himself Foot Locker employee who once had dreams of playing in the NBA, until his shot was blocked (literally). However, he finds himself in debt to his girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) so he needs to come up with a large chunk of change to pay her back. He decides to coach a streetball team at the famous Rucker court in Harlem to win the $100,000 prize, and ultimately beat his lifelong basketball enemy, Mookie (Nick Kroll). But, when his star player, Casper (Aaron Gordon), bails on him to join Mookie’s crew, Dax is left with no one to turn to… until someone tells him about the great, Uncle Drew (Kyrie Irving).

Dax ends up stumbling upon Drew, a Harlem legend, who back in the ’60s, became a household name for his ankle-breaking handles and epic dunks. Although Dax witnesses Drew school a “youngblood” on the court, he still isn’t convinced that the “old man” can really take on Mookie and his crew. But, he’s got no one else to turn to, so Uncle Drew it is.

The two get into Drew’s old school van, which is so old it has an 8-track player and a backseat “boom boom room” (use your imagination). Dax and Drew then hit the road to pick up all of Drew’s old Harlem teammates who are interesting to say the least.

First, there’s Chris Webber, an in-your-face Preacher with his wife, retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie, a talented baller herself. Then, there’s (real life) NBA analyst and legend, Reggie Miller as Lights, a legally blind man, who can shoot like Steph Curry from downtown. Next is Nate Robinson as Boots, a mute, wheelchair-bound point guard who (as you know in real life) can dunk like no other. And, last but not least, Shaq. The Big Fella (and second most lovable character) plays a large and frightening karate teacher, who has a long and rocky history with Uncle Drew.

Overall, I’d give the film an A+, and not because I’m a huge Kyrie Irving fan. Uncle Drew is a film for all ages. It teaches valuable life lessons, that hard work pays off, and if you truly put your heart and soul into something, you will uplift yourself and others. It’s a true family-centric, comedy that gives fans everything they’ve always wanted in a basketball film.

Uncle Drew is a feel-good film that has an actual, meaningful storyline. Each sequence of events comes together perfectly, which keeps you lingering on every moment. And, there’s twists and turns you certainly DON’T see coming.

Check out parts of our condensed interviews with Uncle Drew stars Lisa Leslie and Nate Robinson:

“I’m so happy with the way it turned out. I think fans will really appreciate it. The cast was amazing, and we laughed so much, and the film is truly laugh out loud funny. We talked basketball on set, and Kyrie, yeah we’re fans, but to be on the court and see his handles, it was almost like you were going to a circus to see an act of someone who can really handle that ball, and his shooting. Shaq’s acting experience really came through too… Basketball is the magic that runs through our blood and no matter how old we get, and in our heads and minds, we still believe we can play. And, with this opportunity our characters get that magic.” — Lisa Leslie

“It’s tough being in the chair for hours getting makeup… but I enjoyed it. I watched a lot of ‘Game of Thrones’.” — Lisa Leslie

“The movie shows that you can have trials and tribulations within your relationships with your friends and family; Yet although you come and go, you stick together and help each other get through things… It’s a great message. I love the movie.” — Nate Robinson

“I don’t think it was too much pressure (to live up to other basketball films. I think we wanted it to be a movie We really focused and brought what we wanted the people to see, which was real stuff that happens. Some guys retire and become preachers and they do what they want to do… There’s life lessons about family and relationships, basketball bonds, and sticking together and laughter. You’ll feel the heart.” — Nate Robinson