Rihanna Misses Chris Brown & Wants To Be Friends Again — But Will She Reignite Romance?

Believe it or not, Rihanna still cares about her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she wishes they talked more!

Their breakup was nearly a decade ago, but Rihanna still has feelings for Chris Brown. However, it’s not in the way you’re thinking. “Rihanna has had a recent change of heart and would like to be more in Chris’ life and talk to him more. She would like to have more of a friendship with him. But, she wants to make sure all her friends know and Chris himself that, it will not get sexual. Friendship only is what she is looking for because she misses him and his sense of humor,” a source close to the “Umbrella” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

It’s certainly surprising to hear Rihanna wants to be on good terms with Chris considering everything they went through. As many of you may know, Chris and Rihanna’s relationship came to an abrupt end after Chris assaulted Rihanna after a Grammy’s pre-party in 2009. Nevertheless, we’re sure Chris will be more than willing to be in Rihanna’s life. As we previously reported the “With You” singer was pretty bothered after seeing how cozy Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on June 21. “It hurts Chris to see Rihanna snuggling up to A$AP. Chris is for sure jealous of Rihanna’s relationship with him. It kills him that he and Rihanna aren’t as close anymore and that they have not maintained a closer relationship since breaking up,” a source explained to HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Well, it looks like Chris’ wish has finally come true. But, we’re not sure how his rumored lady friend Ammika Harris will feel. On June 27, Chris seemingly confirmed that there’s something going on between him and the model when he commented “mines…” on one of her photos. I guess we will have to see how this all plays out!