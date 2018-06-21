Rihanna & Rumored Ex A$AP Rocky Reportedly Get Cozy At Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Rihanna & her rumored ex-flame A$AP Rocky were seen flirting it up while at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show! Are these two former flings reuniting for good?

Rihanna and her former rumored romantic interest A$AP Rocky were seen getting super close while at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, according to Perez Hilton. Photos from the event reportedly show the two smiling from ear to ear in a flirty manner. We’ve reached out to both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s reps to see whether or not these two were just being friendly or whether there’s a relationship brewing between the two.

However, if Rihanna and A$AP were romantically involved, that would mean that she and her longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel were over for good. While the two haven’t confirmed any split whatsoever, a report surfaced earlier this month that claimed that she had kicked Hassan to the curb. “Rihanna and him were together for a while it was a good relationship, but now it’s over,” a pal close to RiRi told MediaTakeOut. Why? — “Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes,” the insider says. And, the Saudi billionaire businessman reportedly isn’t doing too well after the split. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does — break men’s hearts.”

Recently, Rihanna threw a moderate amount of shade at one of her Ocean’s 8 co-stars. While she and the rest of her co-stars were on The Graham Norton Show, Graham Norton asked the ladies who had been to the Met Gala before. When Helena Bonham Carter admitted she hadn’t gone, Rihanna responded, “That’s because you wear dresses like that.” Whoa! We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Rihanna is spotted out with A$AP in public again, or if this run-in was purely an accidental one.