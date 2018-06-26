Jen Harley Looks Rough In Mugshot After Allegedly Dragging Ronnie Ortiz-Magro With Her Car

Two days after she was arrested for domestic battery, Jen Harley’s mugshot has been revealed. See Jen’s face in her booking photo after she allegedly beat Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

It’s clear from Jen Harley‘s mugshot, taken June 24, that she had been crying. Her red eyes and swollen face are a giveaway, and there seem to still be some tears on her face. It’s a drastic difference from her always put-together appearance. The mugshot was taken shortly after she was arrested for allegedly beating up ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and allegedly dragging him with her car in Las Vegas — misdemeanor domestic battery.

Jen has now been released from jail on a $3000 bail, according to the Clark County Detention Center. The incident reportedly unfolded when the exes, who share a two-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, got into an argument on the way home from a friend’s BBQ on July 24. During the altercation, Jen reportedly hit Ronnie in the face, and he asked her to pull over and let him out of the car. Ronnie allegedly got caught in his seatbelt while Jen drove away, reportedly dragging him. His face was reportedly “bloodied and bruised” afterward, a source told Us Weekly. While we, of course, have no idea what’s running through Jen’s mind in her mugshot, she clearly looks upset.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know that Jen and Ronnie’s relationship has been volatile. The exes were just reportedly in another altercation on June 7, at the hotel in Las Vegas where the show is currently filming. There’s no information available at this time about a possible court date for Jen following her arrest. It’s also unclear what Ronnie’s condition is at this time.

This latest incident in Jen and Ronnie’s disturbing relationship is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated on this situation as more information becomes available.