Carlos Lopez Jr. 5 Things About ‘Operation Repo’ Star Found Dead In His Apartment At 35

Fans are mourning the loss of the TV star who was found by his roommate in Los Angeles on June 24. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

On June 25 Operation Repo fans were stunned when news broke that Carlos Lopez Jr. was found dead in his Downtown Los Angeles apartment at just 35. His roommate found his body on their balcony, according to TMZ, which broke the story. Carlos – who was one of the repo guys – was reportedly found at around 8 p.m. on June 24 and, even though the cops and paramedics rushed to his apartment, he was declared dead. He died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” the Los Angeles County Coroner told RadarOnline. Sources claim that Carlos left a suicide note. Whatever the circumstances of his death, it’s sad that such a young life was cut short so suddenly. Here are a few facts about him.

1. He was on the final two seasons of Operation Repo. Carlos featured on the car repossession show in 2012 and 2013. But he was also an actor and director who had other TV and film credits to his name. He appeared in the 2017 Tom Cruise movie, American Made, iCarly and the crime drama CSI: Cyber as a SWAT guy.

2. Before finding fame he served in the military. He served in the 1stCavalry, 82ndAirborne, 101st, 451stCivil Affairs Battalion for 37 months according to his IMDb biography. But he was also drawn to performing and studied theater arts at The River Stage Theater department in his hometown of Sacramento, California.

3. His family posted an emotional tribute to him on Facebook. On June 25 a woman listed as Carlos Juanita Lopez wrote, “Our hearts are heavy. Our handsome adventurous and loving son Carlos Jr. left is [sic] for Heaven yesterday and our hearts are so heavy. Keep our family and Carlos’s friend Ronnie Lee in your prayers please. We’ve lost our eldest son and military warrior.”

4. He loved boxing and martial arts. His friend and roommate Ronnie Lee frequently tweeted clips and photos of them training and boxing at the gym together. On June 19 he shared a photo of them jumping rope and added, “Me and the homie @carlosOpRepo putting work in.”

Start the week strong fam 💪🏿 Me and the homie @carlosOpRepo putting work in . Your personal fitness is something nobody can just give you. You gotta wake up and make it happen yourself 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/2ymUSP0oLP — RONNIE TYRONE LEE (@RONNIEoprepo) June 19, 2018

5. One of his personal quotes listed on IMDb is especially eerie in light of his shocking death. He is quoted as saying, “The richest man in the world is the one who loves his life.” We are sending our condolences to his family at this time. RIP Carlos.