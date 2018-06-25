Wayne Newton Unrecognizable On ‘The Bachelorette’: Fans Freak Over His New Face

Whoa! Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’ to teach guys how to romance Becca. Instead he ended up freaking out viewers over how his face now appears.

What the heck is going on with Wayne Newton‘s face? That’s the question The Bachelorette viewers were asking on June 25 when the crooner appeared on the show to give lessons on romance to some of the suitors. Nine contestants — Connor, Garrett, Wills, John, Lincoln, Leo, Blake, Louis and Chris — were flown to Wayne’s home in Las Vegas, where the 73-year-old singer has been entertaining audiences for decades. Wayne came riding up on a horse to greet Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, 27, and the guys on the grounds of his palatial estate, but it was his noticeably…umm…different face that had viewers freaking out. And not in a good way.

Wayne showed off his private jet and runway, fleet of luxury cars, tons of memorabilia from his many years in Vegas, and sprawling grounds of his huge mansion. He even sang a few bars from his iconic hit “Danke Shoen.” He told Becca at her suitors that “Music is what love is all about,” but fans noticed that he appeared unable to move much of his face other than his mouth. Viewers immediately flooded Twitter to brutally wonder to what extent he’s had alleged cosmetic surgery.

“Wayne Newton has had so much plastic surgery that his face can’t move, but you can still see the disappointment on what’s left of it. # TheBachelerotte,” one viewer tweeted while another asked “Does Wayne Newton’s face snap on?” Another person commented “Wayne Newton’s face looks like when bank robbers put on a latex mask to conceal their identity.”

Wayne has his own iconic wax figure in Las Vegas and some fans were wondering if there was any difference between the tourist attraction and the singer himself. One person tweeted, “Wayne Newton is at the point where you really can’t tell the difference between his actual self and his wax self at all the Vegas Museums,” while another wrote ” Well the big news of this episode of #TheBachelorette is that Wayne Newton climbed inside his own wax figure and walks around in it like nothing’s wrong.”

Wayne Newton got outhumaned by his own wax figure. @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/033wtOzafO — Madison Schlake (@madisonsue96) June 26, 2018

Even the show’s most infamous blogger “Realty Steve” Carbone couldn’t help himself.

I’m not sure what’s more plastic: a Tupperware party or everything above Wayne Newton’s shoulders? — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 26, 2018

Wayne later took Becca’s guys — who he nicknamed the Bachelorette Rat Pack — to the Aria Resort and Casino where they had to take the stage and serenade Becca after the crooner gave them some lessons on wooing a woman through song. The guys seemed so nervous having to sing for Becca and Wayne, but it was still adorable. Sadly for Wayne, online it ended up more cruel that what we usually see in a segment of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets.”