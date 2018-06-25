Taylor Swift Met J.K. Rowling & Potter Fans Are Now Fighting Over Which Hogwarts House She’d Be In

What a time to be alive and love Taylor Swift & Harry Potter! J.K. Rowling caught Taylor’s show when she performed in London and their selfie has sparked a debate for the ages on social media.

The Wizarding World was quaking Monday morning after Taylor Swift posted Polaroid selfies on Instagram with two U.K. legends: Adele and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling after her London show. While Adele is pure magic — and did we mentioned rumored to be dropping new music next year — it was the woman behind the Boy Who Lived that caused Swifty fans to lose it. In her Insta caption, Taylor freaked herself over having the women at her show. “I’m so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art,” she fangirled — and we don’t blame her.

Soon after, however, a great debate broke out between Swifties and Potterhead fans like as they attempted to answer an age old question: Which Hogwarts House would Taylor be sorted into if she were to attend the Wizarding School? Just in case you didn’t the books/see the movies/read Pottermore daily like some people (cough-me-cough), in Rowling’s magical world, students who attend the school are placed in one of four houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. Given that the latter’s crest is of a snake and that Taylor has adopted the reptile as her spirit animal for her Reputation tour, many fans insisted that the house of Draco Malfoy and Voldemort is where she belonged. “Taylor Swift is a Slytherin and that’s that,” proclaimed one fan definitely, while another argued, “I think she could be both Slytherin and Hufflepuff. We need more good Slytherins, and she definitely has the ambition drive of one.” Of course, the only person who could truly settle the argument would be J.K. herself; sadly, she has not weighed in yet.

The debate rages on. Meanwhile, London fans are also still buzzing about just how memorable her Saturday show at Wembley Stadium was — and it wasn’t just backstage that Taylor rubbed elbows with famous people. For her surprise duet, Taylor invited Robbie Williams to sing his hit ‘Angels’ with her. Being fresh off opening the World Cup, Robbie was clearly enjoying the high energy ride.

“What an honour to sing with you tonight @taylorswift13,” Robbie wrote on Twitter. “I’ve got a proper crush.” Hmm… Don’t let Joe Alwyn hear you say that! P.S. — Taylor is returning stateside on June 30th with a show in Louiseville, Kentucky. Accio tickets to the show!