‘Pawn Stars’ Richard Harrison Dies: Rick, Chumlee & More Co-Stars React To His Shocking Death

Millions are mourning the death of ‘Pawn stars’ Richard Harrison, aka ‘The Old Man’. His co-stars and family penned emotional tributes to their ‘hero.’ And, his son Rick even revealed how he may have died…

Pawn Stars fans everywhere are mourning the loss of the show’s father, Richard Benjamin Harrison, known to millions as “The Old Man.” The show’s patriarch died “surrounded by loving family,” the official Facebook page for Las Vegas’ Gold and Silver Pawn shop wrote on Monday, June 25. He was 77-years-old. Now, his co-stars and family are speaking out about his untimely death with emotional statements of their own.

The Old Man’s son, Rick Harrison, who is the main star of the show, wrote a sweet tribute to his “hero” before requesting privacy for his family. “Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” he wrote under a photo of his father. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

In a second post, Rick uploaded an older photo of his father from the U.S. Navy, and revealed that his father “lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning” (June 25). “Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” he wrote, adding, “… Love you Dad. See you on the other side”. As the family awaits an autopsy, it has not been medically confirmed The Old Man died of Parkinson’s at this time.

“It’s hard to believe he is gone. He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family,” Austin Russell, aka, “Chumlee,” also tweeted. “I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need,” he continued.

Corey Harrison also tweeted, “Pops (as he called the ‘Old Man’) was such a great grandfather and beloved character by everyone. I was lucky to be born a Harrison and learn so much about life from him.” He continued: “I miss him and will carry him with me forever. We are grateful for the outpouring of love everyone is sending our way and hope everyone has a fond memory of him to share with a smile.” #oldman”.

Old Man and Rick opened their Las Vegas pawn shop together in 1989 and later turned it into a hit reality show in 2009. To this day, the show is still airing on the History Channel, and just finished its 15th season. Old Man hasn’t been a Pawn Stars regular since 2015, as his son has now runs the shop.

The History Channel posted a sweet tribute video on Twitter, along with a message about the late star. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family,” the network tweeted. “He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time”.