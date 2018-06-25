Ariel Winter Rocks Sexy Crop Top & Striped Pants While Out With BF Levi Meaden & It’s #GOALS

Ariel Winter just showed off her new summer wardrobe — a crop top and striped pants — while running errands with her boyfriend. We love this look — see her full outfit below!

For two days in a row in late June, Ariel Winter, 20, rocked her new summer wardrobe — a crop top and high-waisted striped pants. This quick and easy look is perfect for a casual day of running errands, but cute enough to take you to a pool party, or even a restaurant at night. This is a super flattering choice for Ariel, who has a larger bust with a teeny tiny waist. The long pants are a bit elevated from cutoff jean shorts and easily take you from day to night. Add some cute flat sandals and a feminine purse, and you’ve got a great outfit, just like Ariel!

She was spotted alongside boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, shopping in California. The couple has been dating since November 2016 — almost two years — and they seem stronger than ever! Ariel skipped makeup for their trip to Bed, Bath & Beyond and wore her hair down. Maybe they are redecorating their house? She looked so calm, comfortable and fashionable in this black and white striped look!

Crop tops are my favorite thing to wear in the summer. Ariel chose to show off a few inches of her waist, but kept her belly button covered, which is key for a trendy, but appropriate look. I’ve even worn crop tops to work. In you are in a creative environment, you can totally get away with it, but choose a slightly longer shirt and high-waisted pants or a skirt, with just a sliver of skin showing. Be sure to keep a jean jacket or blazer on hand for the chilly office A.C. or if your boss calls a meeting.