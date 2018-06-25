Alexis Skyy Slams Haters Of Her Naked BET Awards Look: ‘F*** Y’all Opinions’

Alexis Skyy definitely wore the most jaw-dropping look of the night with her see-through dress at the BET Awards, and the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star had something to say to the haters who wanted to criticize her look! Don’t mess with Alexis!

Alexis Skyy, 23, posted a series of photos after the BET Awards that seemingly threw shade at the people who wanted to hate on her BET Awards dress. Alexis stepped out onto the red carpet in a sheer gown that exposed her nipples. The outfit immediately sparked conversation on Twitter, with some mean haters saying the dress looked “cheap” and she looked “a mess.”

Alexis wasn’t going to stand by and let the haters win. After she changed out of the dress, the reality star donned an ab-baring tracksuit and captioned one of the photos, “F**k y’all opinions I do me period.” She also captioned another pic, “Bout to make these bum b*tches mad again.” You tell them, girl!

Alexis flaunted her incredible post-baby body only months after giving birth to her daughter with ex-boyfriend, Fetty Wap, 27. The former couple broke up in 2016, but in late 2017, Alexis found out she was pregnant with his child. The reality star gave birth to baby Alaiya three months early in Jan. 2018. Alexis and Alaiya are all good now! Alexis looked so incredible and confident on the BET Awards red carpet! The haters can take a seat!

Alexis’ dress wasn’t the only nearly naked outfit of the night. Blac Chyna, 30, also hit the BET Awards in a see-through crop top and matching skirt. Barely there outfits were clearly the theme of the night! She walked the red carpet with BFF Amber Rose, 34, who looked seductive in a skintight green velvet dress.