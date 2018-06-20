5 Celeb MILFS Who Look Hot AF On Motorcycles — Kim Kardashian, Beyonce & More

Biker chic! Some of your favorite celeb moms know how to make motorcycles sexier than ever! Just ask powerhouses, Kim Kardashian and Beyonce, who’ve both rode big bikes with their men! Check out the hottest MILFs on motorcycles!

Move over boys, motorcycles are for girls! They’re bold, they’re stylish and they can hop on a Harley with east — They’re Hollywood’s hottest MILFs! Kim Kardashian, 38, Beyonce, 36, Kylie Jenner, 20, and more A-list moms have all been photographed looking sexier than ever on bikes and have to highlight these strong, boss females. Take a look through our attached gallery all of the sizzling snaps!

When Kim was a blonde back in 2013, she hoped on a motorcycle with Kanye West, 41, for his “Bound 2” music video, where she straddled Ye’ on a motorcycle while topless! At one point in the video, she even lays back on the bike’s handles as it bounces up and down. Ye’ was sure to keep a good grip on her hips to ensure her safety. Although the presumed green screen background made it clear they were really riding through the desert. But, it was still one of the sexiest music videos EVER!

Kim Kardashian stars in Kanye West’s 2013 music video for “Bound 2”.

Then there’s Beyonce and Jay-Z, 48, who are no strangers to motorcycle rides. In fact, the couple took ride around Jamaica, touring Trench Town as recent as March 2018, just before they hit the road for their On The Run II Tour! The legendary hip hop couple was photographed in the infamous Kingston district where Bob Marley was born and raised. Jay drove while Bey stunned on the back in a Gucci bomber jacket, white fishnets and hot pink booties.

There’s just something so hot about female powerhouse women on a motorcycles, right? — Check out these moments and more in our attached gallery!