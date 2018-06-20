Bella & Gigi Hadid Reportedly Pushed Kendall Jenner Away From Anwar & Back To Ben Simmons

Gigi and Bella are reportedly NOT cool with their BFF dating their baby bro! Are they the reason Kendall and Ben are heating up — while she and Anwar simmer down?

It’s no secret that the Hadid sisters are close friends with fellow model Kendall Jenner, 22, but it sounds like things have been getting a little too close for comfort lately. Kenny was spotted making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s baby brother at a CFDA after-party on June 5, and allegedly his sibs would prefer she stay far away from Anwar Hadid, 18. “They warned Kendall to leave their brother alone,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re worried she’s taking advantage of him.” And we totally see why they would want to keep distance between the pair! Even though the camera caught Kendall kissing Anwar, she was spotted on dates with NBA player Ben Simmons, 21, both before and after their hookup.

She’s clearly keeping things casual, but Anwar’s last relationship was a serious one. He dated actress Nicola Peltz for a year and a half before he was photographed making out with Kendall, and he “has always had a crush on her,” according to the same source. Yikes — seems like the perfect recipe for getting his heart broken! In fact, Kendall may be using Anwar just to make Ben jealous, a source close to the Hadid fam told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was so hot with him at first making all these promises and now she’s gone cold on him,” said the source. “He’s a very sensitive guy, he’s feeling confused and used. His sisters are very protective of him and will not stand for Kendall playing him like this, they’re not happy with her. They love Kendall but family comes first and she’s really risking her friendship with Bella and Gigi by doing this.”

Oh, boy! Kendall has been friends with the Hadid sisters for years — but we all know blood is thicker than water. So what will this drama with Anwar do their friendship? Only time will tell. She just went on a shopping date with Ben, though, so maybe she’s listening to her ladies.

Even Anwar was spotted cuddling with a mystery girl that looked a lot like Kenny this week, so it’s possible he’s following his sisters’ alleged advice too. Is his fling with Kendall already flung? Hmmm…