Iggy Azalea Reveals Why She’s Been Posting SO Many Sexy Photos Lately: Are They For Tyga?

Amid rumors of romance with Tyga swirling about, Iggy Azalea has been lighting up Instagram with sexy pic after sexy pic. Yet, she revealed a surprisingly heartfelt reason behind these sizzling snaps.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram,” Iggy Azalea, 28, tweeted on June 19, speaking on the dozen of sexy photographs that have flooded her account, “but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on — when sometimes I’m in a dark place or i feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But, I don’t get to make those choices.”

“And,” Iggy added, “maybe its silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission. Because if it were up to me, I’d be releasing songs at the same rate I post pictures. I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely. I put my heart into it and I just want to say: thanks for supporting me in anyway genuinely. I’m grateful.”

That’s a frank, open and surprisingly sincere explanation from the “Fancy” singer. While many wondered if she was putting on a show for Tyga, 28, since the two were caught flirting at Coachella. The naked pictures certainly got a rise out of Tyga, and seeing Iggy posing naked in a field of flowers with a strategically placed bloom above her privates, it’s no wonder why. However, it appears that the person Iggy was posting these sexy pictures for…was her. She continued to wax poetically, musing on how she’s used her body and her Instagram account to further explore realms as an artist.

“I’m getting to the point now where I start to try to foresee the outcome of what’s about to happen (an impossible thing to do) and I really spend 80% of my day just in my head thinking of what to visually do to execute at a high level,” she tweeted. “It’s not easy when you are fundamentally someone who struggles with depression and anxiety but I’m hopeful still everytime that maybe, eventually, things will change.”

“Please know I’m doing everything I can,” she said at the end of her explanation. “I really care, for you guys. and I love your messages you send me. thanks.”