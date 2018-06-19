Can John Cena Successfully Reverse His Vasectomy & Have Kids With Nikki Bella? Expert Speaks

After John Cena and Nikki Bella dropped a very big clue that he may have had the snip, we find out if there’s still a chance for them to become parents together.

John Cena, 41, and Nikki Bella’s relationship drama is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. During the June 17 episode of Total Bellas their storyline took a new twist, when they both heavily hinted that he had a vasectomy. They didn’t use the “V” word, but if you read between the lines, it seems that having a baby together is not as simple as it sounds for them. John told Nikki, 34, that he wants to give her a child but “physically” he “can’t have kids.” He also said he’s “willing to have surgery.” But, once a man has had a vasectomy, can a simple operation reverse the procedure and – ta-da – that’s it? We spoke to an expert to find out. Dr. Nelson Bennett, Associate Professor of Urology at Northwestern University, broke things down to HollywoodLife in this EXCLUSIVE interview.

How successful are vasectomy reversal procedures? Do they always work? “There are two success rates to consider when discussing the success of vasectomy reversals. First, is the patency rate – the presence of swimming sperm in the ejaculate (semen) after vasectomy reversal; the second is the pregnancy rate. This is, in large part due to the female. In general, the success of having sperm in the ejaculate after vasectomy reversal is over 95 percent. The pregnancy rate after vasectomy reversal is 56 percent.”

Are there any circumstances that may affect the possible outcome? “The amount of time since a vasectomy was performed is not as important as how the vasectomy was done in the first place. If, during the vasectomy, a long segment of vas deferens (the tubes in the male reproductive tract that the sperm passes through) was removed, then the vasectomy reversal has a lower chance of being effective. It is true that vasectomy reversals are easier to perform the closer they are carried out to the date of original procedure. (Up to 15 years after the original vasectomy have a very high chance of success – 75 to 90 percent.) But, also, the general health of the man and the size of the testicles (bigger is better) play a large part of a successful vasectomy reversal.”

What does the reversal procedure comprise of? “The procedure involves an incision in each side of the scrotum. Meticulous dissection is needed to expose the cut ends of the vas deferens. After the ends of vas deferens are freshened up, we prepare to join the tube together. Using an operating microscope and suture that is the width of a human hair, we sew the tubes back together in two to three layers. The entire operation takes between four and eight hours.”

What is the recovery time post-reversal? “Patients should relax in bed for the first 24 hours after surgery. All heavy lifting and physical exertion should be avoided for three to four weeks. The patients should not ejaculate for 30 days after the procedure.”