Kellen Winslow Jr.: 5 Things On The Ex-NFL Star Arrested On Rape & Kidnapping Charges

Truly disturbing. Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. has just been arrested and faces 9 criminal charges. Here’s everything you need to know about him and the situation.

Former pro football star Kellen Winslow Jr. has just been arrested. He’s facing a number of criminal charges including kidnapping, rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure, according to TMZ. In light of his arrest, we’ve decided to take a closer look at this onetime pro. Here’s everything you need to know about Kellen and his recent legal troubles.

1) He is originally from San Diego, California. He’s also the son of football royalty. His father, Kellen Winslow, was the tight end for the San Diego Chargers. In fact, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So clearly football was in Kellen Jr.’s blood at a young age.

2) He attended the University of Miami where he also played tight end. During his junior year, his last year in college, he won the John Mackey Award, honoring him as the best collegiate tight end. Needless to say, he was hot commodity when he declared himself eligible for the 2004 NFL Draft.

3) Kellen Jr. was drafted by Cleveland Browns, however 2 games into his rookie season he broke his leg. A year later he had another leg injury when he crashed his motorcycle outside Cleveland. He stayed with the Browns until 2009 when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he had gave the team a record-breaking year with 77 receptions and 884 receiving yards. He also had brief stints playing for the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets afterward.

4) He’s also a father. He married his girlfriend Janelle in 2006. They have since had 2 children; a boy named Jalen and a girl named Juliana.

5) Before his arrest on June 14, he has had other brushes with the law. He received a drug possession charge in January of 2014. Then earlier this month, he was arrested while fleeing a trailer park in Encinitas, CA and charged with felony first degree burglary.