Bella Thorne Locks Lips With Friend Tana Mongeau In Steamy Beach Photos – See Pics

Bella Thorne kissed a girl, and she liked it! See her wild make out session with her bff Tana Mongeau in Hawaii here!

Bella Thorne, 20, is living her best life in Hawaii. From her many armpit hair bikini shots on the beach to her unexpected nip slip while splashing in the waves, it’s clear she’s all about being carefree. However, the Famous In Love actress took things to a whole new level when she was photographed locking lips with her bestie Tana Mongeau, 19, on June 14. In the photos taken by Hunter Moreno, Bella and her YouTuber friend not only made out, but also lived out almost every romantic comedy when Bella literally leaped into Tana’s arms for a sweet embrace. Take a look at the photos below!

“v happy to spend a lil bit of pride month w u in Maui,” Tana captioned an Instagram of the photos, in which Bella can also be seen rocking a rainbow sweater. While it certainly appears these two might be more than friends, Bella is currently in a committed relationship with rapper Mod Sun. So, maybe they’re just playing around. Because as Cyndi Lauper would say, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

However, Bella has hinted at wanting a relationship with the same sex. “I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” Bella explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I can tell if a girl is hitting on me, or she just wants to be friends. And, I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me,” Bella continued. Well, I guess she’s still experimenting.