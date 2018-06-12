How Juliet Simms Rebuilt Her Life After Drunken Airplane Outburst: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Alive’

Juliet Simms was in one of the darkest moments of her life when a video went viral of ‘The Voice’ runner-up & her husband drunkenly fighting on an airplane. 2 years later, she reflects on that dark place & how she let it inspire her new music.

Juliet Simms, 32, publicly battled her demons when she and her husband, Black Veil Brides singer Andy Biersack, got into an argument while on a plane, and she was ultimately hauled off the flight while she was experiencing a drunken blackout. “I hadn’t actually drank in about a year, a lot of personal stuff happened and ultimately resulted in me getting shithoused. I just got blackout, said a buncha shit I don’t even know that I had in my mind,” Juliet reflected in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I changed everything in my life, I mean we changed everything. Every person that was toxic in our life, we eliminated them out of our lives. We quit drinking, we quit smoking, we changed our diets, we started exercising, we replaced the whiskey with water.” Since that day, both Andy and Juliet have remained sober, and it inspired a new wave of music and writing for Juliet.

“It was a bad day and I used it to make me stronger and to, inevitably, lead me to where I am now, which is a person who’s stable, happy, and sober,” Juliet shared. “The song ‘Take Me’ was heavily influenced by that time in my life. It was inspired by a darker part of my relationship and the test that we went through. Fortunately, we survived it, and it made us a stronger couple and created deeper and impenetrable bond.” Juliet’s raw hit was released in early May and it was an instant hit with her dedicated fans — who have followed her career since she was the runner up on the first season of The Voice.

“One of the things that really got me through that were the fans and their undying support and the fact that I get so many messages,” Juliet said of her choice to release her first song in two years and turn her life around. “I felt a really strong responsibility to set a really good example for the people who listen to my music and the young girls that look up to me, and I want to show them what it is to be a strong woman and a strong person.”