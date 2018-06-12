See Pic
Hollywood Life

David Harbour’s Face Looks Bruised & Bloodied On Set Of ‘Stranger Things’ — What Happened?

Courtesy of Instagram
*EXCLUSIVE* Atlanta, GA - Cary Elwes, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are seen on set for "Stranger Things." Cary will be playing the mayor on the hit Netflix series. David Harbour looks a little beat up suggesting his character has been in a fight.Pictured: Winona RyderBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Canton, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Winona Ryder and her costars get back to work on the set of "Stranger Things." Winona who plays single mom Joyce Byers is joined by David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) on set as they film a scene near Joyce’s job, Melvald's General Store in downtown Hawkins. The three characters were all in costume for the scene and Hopper can be seen at one point checking out his iphone while on a break. Things are fairly calm in Hawkins so far it seems. Pictured: Natalia Dyer BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Canton, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Winona Ryder and her costars get back to work on the set of "Stranger Things." Winona who plays single mom Joyce Byers is joined by David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) on set as they film a scene near Joyce’s job, Melvald's General Store in downtown Hawkins. The three characters were all in costume for the scene and Hopper can be seen at one point checking out his iphone while on a break. Things are fairly calm in Hawkins so far it seems. Pictured: David Harbour BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Canton, GA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Winona Ryder and her costars get back to work on the set of "Stranger Things." Winona who plays single mom Joyce Byers is joined by David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) on set as they film a scene near Joyce’s job, Melvald's General Store in downtown Hawkins. The three characters were all in costume for the scene and Hopper can be seen at one point checking out his iphone while on a break. Things are fairly calm in Hawkins so far it seems. Pictured: Winona Ryder BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

What happened to Hopper? David Harbour was spotted on the ‘Stranger Things 3’ set looking a little worse for the wear and we’re dying to know what caused those bruises! See the pic here!

The plot of Stranger Things 3 is still under wraps, but one thing is for certain: Chief Hopper gets into a fight! David Harbour was spotted on the set of the hit Netflix show in Atlanta, Georgia on May 11 with a huge cut over his left eyebrow, some severe neck bruises, and a split lip. Whatever happens during this scene, it’s brutal. See the pic of David’s injuries (and his mom jeans) below!

While the actual scene wasn’t caught on camera by paps, we have a feeling we know who he smacked down with. Dacre Montgomery, who plays bad boy Billy Hargrove on the show, was sporting similar bruises on his cheek. Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), was also on set looking absolutely distraught. Something important definitely went down in this scene!

David Harbour Injured
BACKGRID

Speaking of Joyce … more pics from the Stranger Things set have convinced fans that Will and Jonathan Byers’ mother could be pregnant in season 3! In the pics, Winona is wearing jeans and an oversized blue button-down over a large, white tee. Could that be a baby bump? And, does that mean that Bob Newby (RIP) got her pregnant before getting shredded by the demodogs? Or — fingers crossed — maybe the baby is Hopper’s! Honestly, that would be epic. Will and his savior Eleven/Jane would be step-siblings! Either way, hopefully the new Byers/Newby/Hopper baby wouldn’t have the same twisted relationship with the Upside Down as his big brother and his friends.

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) was also seen on set rocking a permed bob that made her look just like Baby from Dirty Dancing. We’re obsessed with her new look! We can’t wait to finally find out what’s actually happening in Stranger Things 3!