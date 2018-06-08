‘Ocean’s 8’ Spoilers: Is Danny Ocean Really Dead?

Yes, we see Debbie Ocean at her brother’s grave, but is Danny Ocean really gone for good? Here’s what went down in ‘Ocean’s 8.’ George Clooney’s famous conman may still be alive. Spoilers ahead!

George Clooney’s Danny Ocean was at the center of the three Ocean’s movies before his sister, Debbie Ocean, played by Sandra Bullock, took over the reigns in Ocean’s 8. In the latest movie, it appears that Danny Ocean has died. Debbie even goes to his grave a number of times. But is this just a red herring? Possibly, and the movie plays right into that.

Ocean’s 8 never explains how Danny died. All we see is a marble grave with a plaque that reads, “Danny Ocean, 1961 – 2018.” While Debbie is visiting Danny’s grave, Reuben Tishkoff shows up. If you’ll recall, Reuben is the flamboyant and wildly successful financier from the Ocean’s 11 gang. Debbie and Reuben talk about Debbie’s plot to steal that very expensive necklace. Debbie asks Reuben what “he” thinks about the plot, possibly (and more than likely) alluding to Danny. “He said it was brilliant,” Reuben says to Debbie. “And you would probably end up in prison.”

Since this is Danny Ocean we’re talking about, we’re going to assume that because we didn’t see a body, we can’t really confirm that he’s dead. Plus, who would be surprised if Danny faked his own death to get out of something? He’s probably on a beach somewhere thinking of his next master plan.

Ocean’s 9 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s almost a safe bet. Sandra and George are great friends, so we need their sibling characters to do at least one high-stakes job together. It’s only fitting! Ocean’s 8 also stars Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. The movie is in theaters everywhere now.