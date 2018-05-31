Happy Birthday Normani: Her Hottest Pics Of All Time — From 5H To Scorching Solo Career

It’s Normani’s birthday! We’re totally excited to see how the sexy singer spends her special day, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at all of her hottest pics ever!

We have another birthday in the house! Sexy songstress Normani Kordei turned 22 today, May 31, and to celebrate, we’re taking a peek at all of her sexy pics! Normani certainly has come a long way since first joining hit girl group Fifth Harmony. Though she still totally slays in the group, she recently teamed up with Khalid to release their new video for “Love Lies” — and we’re obsessed! 5H fans are starting to get a little nervous though. Normani just signed a solo publishing deal and it totally has fans thinking 5H is heading towards an inevitable split, especially after they announced their hiatus. Either way, we’re sure she’ll keep slaying the game and continue to wow us with her hot pics!

We’ve got to talk about Normani’s hot Instagram feed! She’s always posting amazing OOTD’s and sexy selfies. Her skin and body look absolutely flawless in every pic. One of our personal faves is one from earlier this year in February. Normani posed soaking wet in a bikini. Her drenched hair fell down her back and she even showed a little under boob — so hot!

Normani has always rocked some amazing outfits from her early 5H days to now. One of our favorite red carpet looks is from the 2015 American Music Awards. Normani stood out alongside her bandmates in a stunning red gown, complete with a super high slit exposing her sexy legs! The rest of 5H wore completely black dresses so Normani was definitely the center of attention! We can’t wait to see how Normani celebrates her birthday, and we can’t wait to see all the big things she has in store for this year!

To see all of Normani’s hottest pics, click through our gallery above!