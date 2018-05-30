Rihanna Regrets Ever Dating Drake As Lovechild Drama Explodes: She Hates Being ‘Dragged’ Into It

As Drake fends off baby momma drama, we’re learning that his former flame Rihanna is seriously regretting dating the rapper now! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Now that Drake‘s, 31, alleged lovechild with Sophie Brussaux is back in the news, thanks to Pusha T calling him a “deadbeat dad” on his new diss track, we’re learning how his ex Rihanna, 30, is reacting to Wendy Williams pulling her into the drama! “Rihanna is not enjoying being dragged into Drake’s baby mamma mess, it’s annoying,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now she’s regretting ever dating Drake, she really hates getting caught up in this kind of drama. One thing’s for sure, she’s incredibly glad she’s not having Drake’s baby.”

However, the source added that RiRi is open to becoming a parent with her current boyfriend Hassan Jameel. “She wants her baby’s father to be totally solid and loyal without question and Drake is not that. But Hassan is, she knows if she got pregnant he’d step up and marry her and take care of her and their child, she has no doubt about that. Rihanna isn’t going to comment on Drake’s situation but she’s heard the very persistent rumors that he did get this girl pregnant and let’s just say she won’t be shocked if it’s true.”

As we previously reported, Wendy slammed Drake over his neglect of his alleged son Adonis, as well as Pusha’s claims that he doesn’t write his own music on his track “The Story of Adidon.” “Drake who are you? So, this is what you have to do to be a top contender on radio now?” Wendy asked on her show on May 30. “I’m so turned off… So, you don’t write your own music? So, anything you say is not really from your heart.” Yikes! It’s a bad day to be Drizzy.