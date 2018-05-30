In an emotional new interview, Amber is opening up about her recent breast reduction, revealing why she ‘was scared [she] wouldn’t feel sexy anymore’ but why, in the end, the pain was too much to bear.

Getting a breast reduction was not a last-minute choice by Amber Rose. She got the surgery in January 2018, after three years of contemplating the decision to go under the knife. She told PEOPLE, “I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain. It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest.” Amber went from a 36H to a 36DDD and said her new, smaller size is a “dream come true.” She revealed her boobs were holding her back, especially during her stint on Dancing With The Stars.

“I got my boobs when I was 14, but I would say, over the years, as my weight fluctuated, my boobs fluctuated,” she continued to PEOPLE. “And, so, after I had my son, I mean, my boobs, they got bigger. They got way, way bigger. They definitely made me look older when I was a teenager, and also, I felt it made me look heavier as well because they were so big. They weren’t implants or anything like that and so, my back was hurting me. There was times I would just walk and just stop and be like … it would kill me. And, so, at that point, I was like, this is more of like a health issue, where I have to get this done.”

Amber said, “Now when I’m running out the door, I don’t have to search for the right bra to fit within the shirt or to match the color of the shirt, so, it doesn’t show and look gaudy. I can kind of just throw it on and I’m like, ‘This is amazing!’ I’ve been missing this my whole life.” We’re so happy for her!