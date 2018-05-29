Wendy Williams Slams Morgan Freeman As A ‘Dirty Old Man’ After Sex Harassment Claims

Wendy Williams weighed in on the Morgan Freeman sexual harassment scandal as one of her Hot Topics, and had a lot to say! Wendy was horrified by what this ‘dirty old man’ allegedly said and did to eight women.

Leave it to Wendy Williams to have one of the hottest takes on the Morgan Freeman situation. Wendy selected Morgan Freeman as one of her Hot Topics on her May 29 show, and didn’t hold back while discussing what he allegedly did to the eight women who came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. While Wendy is disgusted by what Morgan reportedly did — allegedly lifting up a woman’s skirt, making lewd remarks, and generally making women who worked for him feel disturbed — she said that she doesn’t believe that he should go to jail at 80 years old.

Wendy also doesn’t think it should ruin his career at this point, but she wasn’t giving him a pass for his allegedly behavior. She said that his age is “no accuse” for “being a dirty old man.” Tell ’em! Wendy has a personal connection to the bombshell CNN report that revealed his alleged sexual misconduct. Chloe Melas, who co-authored the report and claimed she’s a victim of Morgan’s sexual harassment, is a frequent visitor to The Wendy Williams Show as an entertainment insider. Chloe, who is a former HollywoodLife reporter, claims that during a press junket, while she was six months pregnant, Morgan allegedly looked her up and down and said, “I wish I had been there,” and “you are ripe.”

Wendy also revealed on air that one of her employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also claims that she’s the victim of sexual harassment by Morgan. You can see why this story is hitting Wendy so hard. For more on Wendy’s Hot Topics today, click HERE!