‘American Idol’s Cade Reveals Why His Romance With Gabby Works: She Knows ‘Loser Me’

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett are #GOALS! Cade gushed about his relationship with his fellow ‘Idol’ finalist and noted that Gabby knows the real Cade, even ‘loser’ Cade! Aw!

Cade Foehner, 21, hit up Live with Kelly & Ryan on May 29 to perform “No Good,” but he also dropped some adorable tidbits about his relationship with Gabby Barrett, 18! He was able to finally say the words “we are dating” about their romance. The two started dating while competing on American Idol season 16. “With Idol, it’s such a unique little community that only so many people get… she’s not really effected by [me] being me. She knows me, like loser me.”

HollywoodLife. “He is a sweetheart and I don’t know what I would do without him on this journey.” How sweet! Cade and Gabby are so adorable when they talk about each other. Cade and Gabby were both in the top 5, but the rocker was eliminated in the episode before the finale. The top 10 contestants, including Cade, returned for the finale, and Gabby was so thankful to have her boyfriend by her side. “To have [Cade] back was definitely a comforting feeling. He kept me calm,” Gabby told outlets, including. “He is a sweetheart and I don’t know what I would do without him on this journey.”

Ryan Seacrest, 43, has been totally on board with Cade and Gabby’s romance from the very beginning. He’s actually the one who revealed their romance in the first place! After her finale performance, Gabby American Idol host, 43, has been totally on board with Cade and Gabby’s romance from the very beginning. He’s actually the one who revealed their romance in the first place! After her finale performance, Gabby ran backstage and hugged Cade . They couldn’t keep the smiles off their faces!