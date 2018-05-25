20 Celebs Looking Summer Sexy In Short Shorts — See Pics

Summer’s almost here at that means its time for celebs to bring out their sexiest short shorts. From denim Daisy Dukes to colorful hot pants, we’ve got the pics.

Who wears short shorts? Celebrities do, especially as the summer months come along. Whether its denim Daisy Dukes or tiny exercise shorts, the warm weather means sun’s out, bun’s out! No one wears shorter shorts in Hollywood than Ariel Winter. The 20-year-old Modern Family star favors shorts so tiny that her butt cheeks are always falling out of the backside while the front goes way down past her belly button for maximum skin exposure. The body-positive star often teams her short shorts with crop tops for full-on figure flaunting. Bella Thorne, 19, is another young star who loves showing off her sexy bod in short shorts, wearing a red and white striped pair with a matching halter top that made for the perfect pre-summer outfit.

Whether its playtime with her two sons or a grueling workout, Britney Spears has her best body ever at age 36. She loves hitting the gym in tiny white booty shorts and posts her intense routines in Instagram videos. One look at the singer’s washboard abs and tight butt in her itty bitty shorts and sports bra is enough to give any fan inspiration to start getting fit!

Since models already have perfect bodies, short shorts are the best way in the world to show off their long legs. Hailey Baldwin, 21, Kendall Jenner, 22, Bella Hadid, 21, and Chrissy Teigen, 32 have all taken to wearing denim Daisy Dukes when summer rolls around. Many of them pair the look with high heels to make sure their limbs look extra long and toned. The shorts are perfect paired with a t-shirt, blouse, or tank top. Even singer Taylor Swift, 28, knows how to pair tiny denim shorts with nude heels and a crisp white shirt to make her long legs the center of attention.

Miley Cyrus, 25, has perfectly toned legs thanks to her love of yoga and that means she’s able to rock short shorts with style and tons of confidence. Since she lives with fiance Liam Hemsworth, 28, in sunny Malibu, she doesn’t have to wait for summer to roll around to show off her sexy gams. Her Boho chic style is a perfect complement for her array of shorts. We’ve got 20 stars killing it in short shorts, right here.