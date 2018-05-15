Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom, 64, Has The Sickest Abs You’ve Ever Seen — See Incredible Bikini Pic

Good genes run in Jada Pinkett Smith’s family! Mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones has some of the tightest abs we’ve ever seen AND she’s 64 years old. You have to see this utterly sexy bikini pic!

Adrienne Banfield-Jones is ripped! Jada Pinkett Smith‘s beloved mother is 64 years old, but she has the abs of an Olympian — and she knows it! Adrienne, who shares a the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talks with Jada, 46, and granddaughter Willow Smith, 17, took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible body in a poolside photo, wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini. She’s got a damn six-pack and the rest of her figure is totally toned. “64 and what? That part!!”, she captioned the pic.

If you don’t believe us, check out Adrienne’s photo below! Honestly, we need to know all of her workout secrets. To look this hot at 64 is a total inspiration. After a little Instagram sleuthing, it appears that she keeps it tight by boxing, lifting weights, swimming, and hiking. Get it, grandma! Excuse us while we immediately hit the gym for our newly patented Adrienne Banfield-Jones workout routine! Bikini season is almost here!

Her casually incredible photo truly shocked her Instagram followers, who were just astounded that she could be that hot. And it inspired women of all ages, too. One woman commented, “I’m 38 and I used to get scared of hitting forty. I used to get worried that by the time I hit 40’s I won’t be as desirable or hot or that I won’t be able to find love in my life because I’ve prioritized other things in life over love life. All of my worries just seem so ridiculous now.”