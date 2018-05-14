‘SI’ Swimsuit Model Danielle Herrington Reveals Her Go-To Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Danielle Herrington was on the cover of the 2018 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue and now she’s spilling about her easy-to-copy workout and her model mentor!

We asked Danielle Herrington, 24, how her life has changed since she was revealed to be the 2018 SI Swimsuit cover girl in February! She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Oh my god, I’ve been so busy, running around, traveling, I go to Cannes on Sunday. So I’ve been doing fittings and preparing for that!” When the cover came out, she told us she had an unexpected fan approach her! “That day was so crazy. That was my first interview, on Good Morning America — I was so nervous. [Michael B. Jordan] came up to me, and I was like, oh shoot! Oh my god, he’s so adorable, so cute. That was the best! It was so random. I was like, oh my god.”

Danielle has some of the best abs we’ve ever seen! “I do a lot of running and a little bit of boxing,” she told us. “I’m naturally really muscular, so I don’t want to get too bulky. I stick to running, a lot of cardio.” She says she is loving this body positivity movement! “It’s amazing. It’s what I’ve always wanted. I’m not [super thin] — I’m in the middle of things. It’s nice to see diversity of all shapes, sizes, colors, different backgrounds. It’s so amazing, and I’m so happy to be a part of Sports Illustrated that represents that and has diversity.”

Danielle is a world famous model in her own right now, but she says she is still inspired by the best! “The biggest person [I’ve met] is Tyra Banks. She’s like my mentor now. It’s been so amazing talking to her and getting advice from her. I’m still, every time she talks to me or texts me, I’m like, this is Tyra Banks! She told me to get a really good accountant and that I’m a business woman so [I should] run my life like a business. Go to the parties and do what I need to do but don’t go to the after, after parties. Nothing good happens there anyway!”

We spoke to Danielle at the grand opening party for the MARCUS boutique in the Meatpacking District in New York City. Owner Marcus Lemonis has packed the store with fashionable finds from brands like Rebecca Taylor, The Kooples, Theory, Halston, DL1961, and more!