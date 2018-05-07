‘American Idol’s Catie Turner Reveals What She Was Thinking When She Forgot The Lyrics

Top 7 finalist Catie Turner accidentally forgot the lyrics to one of the songs she performed during the May 6 episode of ‘American Idol.’ Even though she messed up, she revealed in a post-show interview how she managed to recover!

Mistakes happen to the best of us! During Catie Turner’s second performance of the night on the May 6 episode of American Idol, the 17-year-old forgot the lyrics to The Bangles song “Manic Monday.” After the hiccup, Catie quickly recovered and kept going. She didn’t let the mistake get the best of her. Catie has been a fan favorite since the beginning, so everyone was shocked to see her eliminated at the end of the night.

HollywoodLife and other reporters talked with Catie after the elimination and asked Catie about her tiny performance flub. “I was like ‘six o’clock,’ but then in my head I knew when it happened that, ‘OK, kid, you realize this is your last performance on stage here.’ So I kind of settled in and that is why I recovered,” Catie said. “I was like I better give them a good performance or I am going to leave and then that is what happened… They weren’t my strongest performances, and I am not exactly proud of them, but you know what I am proud of people who are still here… I am proud of Jurnee because she completely slayed it! I am leaving with only good thoughts!”

Just hours after being eliminated from American Idol, Catie also tweeted that she was “humiliated” that she missed her lyrics and sang off key. Even though she’s super bummed, she’s going to be back on stage very soon. Catie and the other top 7 finalists will be performing on American Idol Live! 2018 tour! The 40-plus tour will kick off July 11 in Redding, California, and will end Sept. 16 in Washington, DC.Tickets go on sale to the public starting May 11 at 10 a.m. local time at www.AmericanIdolLive.com.